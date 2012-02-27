Catherine Slaymaker

Moonscape

Catherine Slaymaker
Catherine Slaymaker
  • Save
Moonscape painting acrylic moon night sky star cloud
Download color palette

acrylic on canvas
5" x 7"
see it here: http://catherineslaymaker.com/moonscape/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Catherine Slaymaker
Catherine Slaymaker

More by Catherine Slaymaker

View profile
    • Like