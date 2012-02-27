John Kimball

Kung Fu Study

John Kimball
John Kimball
  • Save
Kung Fu Study traditional art
Download color palette

I started taking Kung Fu recently, so the movements of the human body have become very interesting to me. This is the first of many Kung Fu studies.

Pencils/India ink with sable brush.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
John Kimball
John Kimball

More by John Kimball

View profile
    • Like