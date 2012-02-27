Ted Demianczyk

Dang right!

Ted Demianczyk
Ted Demianczyk
  • Save
Dang right! video player
Download color palette

Here is a video player frame for a video on www.baseguide.com. Uses the same elements from the print campaign promoting the new website.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Ted Demianczyk
Ted Demianczyk

More by Ted Demianczyk

View profile
    • Like