Forever in Blue Jeans

hand-drawn lettering typography hiut denim neil diamond
Our good friends over at Hiut Denim finally launched their new site today!

I was honored to do this little illustration for their 1st year book. pre-order it

Rebound of
Blue Sketch
By Reagan Ray
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
