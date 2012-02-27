Mr.Flurry

NYC OMG

NYC OMG graffiti new york illustration
When i went to NYC, it was like getting married to a massive graffiti covered concrete woman. Loved it. This is my homage to such a mecca of creativity.

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
