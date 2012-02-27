todd hoffman

Restless Earth

todd hoffman
todd hoffman
  • Save
Restless Earth illustration subduction zone museum interactive
Download color palette

Part of an illustration for an exhibit about earthquakes in the Pacific NW. The exhibit will feature several interactive moving components explaining how mountains are formed, volcanoes, and subduction earthquakes.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
todd hoffman
todd hoffman

More by todd hoffman

View profile
    • Like