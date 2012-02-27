Wolfpack Ribbon

Me and my brother created this ribbon together. He came up with the ribbon idea and I fixed the colours on it. I also made the wolf faces from a vector of a wolf head that I had found. I Cut the vector into pieces so that I could make it look like the head was made from metal in Photoshop.

Story behind the wolf heads is that me and my 2 brothers who also play BF3 all are born and raised in a town called Wolvega in the Netherlands. The name is based off of the past of the town as this used to be wolf territory ages ago.

So my and one of my brothers where brainstorming platoon names for our own platoon in BF3 and I came up with the name "Wolfpack".