My network

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on exploring solutions for a payment app and this is a screen showing how users can maintain a network consisting of phone and/or social contacts as well as people they've interacted with. Users can mark people or companies they interact frequently with as favorites and keep them within an easy reach.
– – –
Press L to show some love!
Instagram | Medium | Linkedin