My network fintech app cards social network payments wallet
I've been working on exploring solutions for a payment app and this is a screen showing how users can maintain a network consisting of phone and/or social contacts as well as people they've interacted with. Users can mark people or companies they interact frequently with as favorites and keep them within an easy reach.

Posted on Apr 12, 2018
Creative Director & Digital Designer || Awwwards Judge
