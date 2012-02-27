Alex Workman

Threadless Submission

Alex Workman
Alex Workman
  • Save
Threadless Submission threadless nintendo mario pin up 8 bit pixel t shirt zapper power glove duck hunt
Download color palette

A design I made for the Threadless loves Pin-Ups challenge and also for school. This is the last day available to vote so click the link if you feel like it (also to see the full image).

http://www.threadless.com/submission/404112/Pixel_Pin_up

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Alex Workman
Alex Workman

More by Alex Workman

View profile
    • Like