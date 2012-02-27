David Bushell

dbushell.com v6

A design refresh for my website! All centered around typography and a baseline grid. Fully responsive! Need to work on the portfolio section but I think this is a good start. More notes on the build here: http://bit.ly/zpA2Ft

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
