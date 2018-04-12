Sam Gardiner

Daily UI #8 - 404

Sam Gardiner
Sam Gardiner
  • Save
Daily UI #8 - 404 404 ux ui ui design daily ui
Download color palette

Daily UI #8 - 404

Really loved making this one! Playful 404 page with a secret/alien feel to it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2018
Sam Gardiner
Sam Gardiner

More by Sam Gardiner

View profile
    • Like