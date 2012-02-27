Martin Schmetzer

Austin

Martin Schmetzer
Martin Schmetzer
  • Save
Austin country music typography martin schmetzer michael lee austin hand drawn
Download color palette

Typography design for a country music artist called Michael Lee Austin. Hand drawn letters, no fonts used.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Martin Schmetzer
Martin Schmetzer

More by Martin Schmetzer

View profile
    • Like