Sixbase

UI Kit

Sixbase
Sixbase
Hire Us
  • Save
UI Kit ui kit black white grey thumbs check dropdown button
Download color palette

A little UI kit made for an upcoming project.

Follow us on Twitter here

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Sixbase
Sixbase
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Sixbase

View profile
    • Like