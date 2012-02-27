Ludwig Pettersson

Settings Toolbar Icons 2

Ludwig Pettersson
Ludwig Pettersson
  • Save
Settings Toolbar Icons 2 account user key calendar antenna data
Download color palette

Updated version, with a bunch of small changes. Also scrapped the cloud in favor of an antenna.

81333829d448049ef114b0ac81640b54
Rebound of
Settings Toolbar Icons
By Ludwig Pettersson
View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Ludwig Pettersson
Ludwig Pettersson

More by Ludwig Pettersson

View profile
    • Like