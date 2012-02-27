Valerie Parizeault

Dans ta bulle - shower gifts

Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault
  • Save
Dans ta bulle - shower gifts logo whimsical illustration baby
Download color palette

So here is the final version :)

C5a2d2f84cec486145be0924e0508fe4
Rebound of
oh baby!
By Valerie Parizeault
View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault

More by Valerie Parizeault

View profile
    • Like