Ux Flash Cards Dashboard

Happy Thursday Dribbblers.
This is one of the dashboard segments I worked on in order to display the task completion rate participated by the ux designers in last 96 hours. The pie chart highlights and break down the data into success rate, fail rate, and the abandon rate respectively. I’ll upload more shots soon. Also, checkout the attachment for 4x resolution.
If you don’t know what’s the concept behind this ux flashcard, you can read and view inside this particular shot that was published few days back.
