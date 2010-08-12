Veerle Pieters

Re…

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Re… curves gradients teal typeface logo illustrator
Download color palette

Still working on this logo... The design I showed my client only had part of the name in this style because the name is a junction of 2 words, and so I thought it would be interesting to play with that a bit and use a different styling for both 'words', but the client found the difference between the 2 a bit too obvious and wanted to see how things look if this curvy style was executed on the entire name. The 'e' was a challenge. As for the letter 't', it seems to me the curved one fits in best the way I showed before, because all the other letters only have curves.

47621204ba673dbb62c9c86fcee24a41
Rebound of
troubled t
By Veerle Pieters
View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like