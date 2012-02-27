Jérôme Coppée

MRPSTR

Jérôme Coppée
Jérôme Coppée
  • Save
MRPSTR
Download color palette

First shot [One two one two, this is just a test].
Big thanks to http://dribbble.com/Illyism

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Jérôme Coppée
Jérôme Coppée
Like