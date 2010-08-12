RiddleBuster Productions

Ryan Clark

finally landed on this mark for a client after a couple rounds of back and forth.

designer side note: i have the feeling i have seen something like this, but don't know if it's just the penrose triangle or the whole mark. comments / crits welcome!

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
