Birgit Zimmermann

Red metal

Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann
  • Save
Red metal photoshop metal
Download color palette

playing a little in PS to achieve a glowing rough metal look.

somehow, the picture got muted and blurred a little in Dribbble?!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann

More by Birgit Zimmermann

View profile
    • Like