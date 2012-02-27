National Poster Retrospecticus Logo

JP Boneyard

Logo for a poster show I'm curating at LAP Gallery in Boston next month. 50+ artists from all over the US, 150+ hand printed posters. If there's room for two WWFs, there's room for two NPRs (my bad on the really long name for a show).

