One Love Foundation

One Love Foundation logo branding heart love foundation one mrs eaves
1 Love: A foundation established to honor Yeardley Love's memory. Here's the final logo. The netting in the heart is meant to mimic the pattern on a lacrosse net.

Logo Mark II
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
