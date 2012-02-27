37min Bus Ride Information Design

http://www.lemongraphic.sg/2011/04/17/37-min-busride

37 mins Busride is an information design project in Singapore. I simply took a bus number 174 in Singapore, From Bukit batok to Orchad Road. A total of 33 bustop throughout the journey. During the journey, I record down the number of passenger board, alight, and on-board data statistics which include, the races, gender, age group and many more. While this raw data had been collected I use graphic design (information graphic) in convert this into a design where people can understand the complex information which I had collect through the journey of 37min bus ride.