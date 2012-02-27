Szende Brassai

Your Friend In Lisbon

Szende Brassai
Szende Brassai
  • Save
Your Friend In Lisbon adline brassai logo branding identity illustration lemon friend fish seafood heart emblem
Download color palette

(WIP) if it's possible shoot me with some feedback (:

Szende Brassai
Szende Brassai

More by Szende Brassai

View profile
    • Like