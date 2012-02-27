Fabrice Geib

Facebook Icons

Fabrice Geib
Fabrice Geib
  • Save
Facebook Icons ios icon iphone app
Download color palette

I made the replacement icons for facebook applications and Facebook messenger

download : www.fabricegeib.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Fabrice Geib
Fabrice Geib

More by Fabrice Geib

View profile
    • Like