Alex Turner Illustration illustration alex turner arctic monkeys
Arctic Monkeys just released a secret single with an awesome music video - http://bit.ly/yk253H - So I thought it would be a good time to upload an illustration we did of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner! - see it in more detail here http://bit.ly/y2dglp

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
