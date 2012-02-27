Hector Simpson

Elements

Hector Simpson
Hector Simpson
  • Save
Elements icons elements ios badges glyphs retina @2x
Download color palette

Working on a few elements for an upcoming client iPad project.

Icons are tweaked Helveticons (favourite icons ever) -
http://helveticons.ch/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Hector Simpson
Hector Simpson
User interface designer working remotely in Bath, UK.

More by Hector Simpson

View profile
    • Like