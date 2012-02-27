Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Wacky Boxes!

Wacky Boxes! cartoon fun cute illustration character mascot box sketch doodle gift
A 'gift box' character is decided for the brand's mascot. Now to explore more style and details for this lil' guy.

Rebound of
Stork Progress
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
