Roman Serkin

The Order Engine

Roman Serkin
Roman Serkin
  • Save
The Order Engine pixel art game boy limited palette game pixel dinosaur
Download color palette

A tribute to The Bitmap Brothers and their magnificent "The Chaos Engine" series. In the early 2000s, they have ported several their cult videogames on Game Boy platform... except Chaos Engine. This demake is attempt to imagine how it would look like, whether it be reissued for the Game Boy.
The original dinosaur scene is here:
http://www.mobygames.com/game/dos/soldiers-of-fortune/screenshots/gameShotId,286720/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Roman Serkin
Roman Serkin

More by Roman Serkin

View profile
    • Like