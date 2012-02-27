The Order Engine

A tribute to The Bitmap Brothers and their magnificent "The Chaos Engine" series. In the early 2000s, they have ported several their cult videogames on Game Boy platform... except Chaos Engine. This demake is attempt to imagine how it would look like, whether it be reissued for the Game Boy.

The original dinosaur scene is here:

http://www.mobygames.com/game/dos/soldiers-of-fortune/screenshots/gameShotId,286720/