Hylian Shield Icon

Hylian Shield Icon app icon shield zelda hylian hyrule link game ios
This is my first effort in rendering a "realistic" app icon in photoshop. SO comments would be appreciated :)

The design is an adaption of the emblem on the Hylian shield from the Legend of Zelda (Best video game ever!)

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
