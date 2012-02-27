Norman Chan

The Frisky Goat V2

The Frisky Goat V2
As the location of this coffee house is on the ground floor of an office building, a more 'corporate' style was requested. So I did this retro approach but with a hint of 'naughtiness' thrown in.

Pay careful attention to the positioning of the hoofs/coffee beans.
I call it subtle friskiness ; )

Rebound of
The Frisky Goat
By Norman Chan
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
