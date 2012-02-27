Momeks

I am going to follow the sun

I am going to follow the sun application icon ios app app store persian iphone ipad typography
Typography for "I am going to follow the sun" electronic poem book , available on the App Store :
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/donbaal-e-khorshid/id492422289?mt=8

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
