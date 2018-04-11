Abinash Mohanty

Ux Flash Cards Stats
Happy Wednesday Dribbblers!

I keep visiting my followers + those I’m following to check what they’ve been working on. It’s so exciting to see the level of imagination you have, but it’s always challenging to crack the visualisation we imagine & express that into the final artwork. Tell me if I’m wrong. 🙂

However, as you must have seen my earlier dribbble shot where I presented the concept of teaching UX using flashcards. Here is another shot where you can get the overall statistics; and this one focuses on top users who answered, participated, and engaged most of the time. I’ll share more shots soon. That’s all for now.

Posted on Apr 11, 2018
Product Designer Manager

