Sascha Mombartz

The Whole World

Sascha Mombartz
Sascha Mombartz
Hire Me
  • Save
The Whole World illustration globe flat
Download color palette

Finding out what the whole world is thinking.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Sascha Mombartz
Sascha Mombartz
Hey there!
Hire Me

More by Sascha Mombartz

View profile
    • Like