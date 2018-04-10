Usman Fahimullah

Experiment #1 - Reflections

Experiment #1 - Reflections
Decided to see how 3d could be used as visual play on the web. This is just the first of my experiments series in which ill be diving into seeing how 3d can be used in small but impactful ways on the web! Press "L" if you liked it

Apr 10, 2018
