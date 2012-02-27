Shannon Hatch

Riveko

Shannon Hatch
Shannon Hatch
  • Save
Riveko programmer logo branding identity software
Download color palette

Logo design for a NZ software programmer who wanted to play on the idea of a Pukeko representing his brand. Still in client proofing stage. Working on 'v' triangle element and typeface.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Shannon Hatch
Shannon Hatch

More by Shannon Hatch

View profile
    • Like