Bret Victor Poster - Quote Series

Bret Victor Poster - Quote Series
I watched Bret Victor's Inventing on Principle talk from CUSEC 2012 this afternoon and this quote stuck with me.

Decided to create a 22" x 28" poster

I found all of the type faces over at Lost Type (http://losttype.com/)

If you haven't watched Bret's talk...it's definitely worth the time
http://vimeo.com/36579366

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
