Overtime with Zack Onisko

Episode 33 features our very own @Zack Onisko —Dribbble’s CEO. In the episode, Dan and Zack chat about finding design through music, Zack’s early career growing startups, his experience building another design community at Creative Market, and a few secrets to success when it comes to growth marketing.
@Dan Cederholm and Zack also do a dive deep into Dribbble’s growth in the past year—including how we add value back into the community, our remote culture, and what’s coming up next for Dribbble. This episode is brought to you by Wix.