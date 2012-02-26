Trevor Henry

Jaguar Poster pen sketch drawing poster print
This is a poster I did for my girlfriend's birthday. She's a cat lady, but I don't draw kittens, so I went with a jaguar. Fair compromise, right? :D

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
