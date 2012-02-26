Brody Vercher

Linocut Process

Linocut Process linoleum linocut type austin texas ouch
Lesson learned: Linoleum is a tedious, unforgiving, and fickle medium.

Edit: If you're viewing from the thumbnail page, click through to see the slideshow.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
