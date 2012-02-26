gris_identity v3

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I am extremely happy with the way this has turned out. With a lot of time on the light table and a few minor tweaks here and there, I think its finally there. Thanks to everyone for the great feedback as I greatly appreciate it.
If you're wondering about the star its something I noticed I use in every sketchbook, I checked a lot of them, and it is just a little reminder to myself to recognize the pieces or type treatments I like the most. Big thanks to @KevinGormal as he spotted this originally and I wouldn't have seen it as I use them all the time. Thanks bro!