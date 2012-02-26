Christian Keyes

Wedding Drum

Christian Keyes
Christian Keyes
  • Save
Wedding Drum drum
Download color palette

I build drums, and this one is extra special. The illustrations on it are hand drawn, and based on my sister's wedding theme. It has really funky distressed hardware and an oil finish. Came out really nice! Will be their gift.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Christian Keyes
Christian Keyes

More by Christian Keyes

View profile
    • Like