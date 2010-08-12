David Sleight

Bello, Baby

Bello, Baby bello underware canvas graphite typography
Rubbing noses with typographic candidates for the new Stuntbox wordmark. Underware's oeuvre continues to enrapture and amaze. Hired!

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
