Classical Elements

Classical Elements
Poster design showing power and beauty of four classical elements: air, fire, wind and earth. Greek perception of these elements was dated from pre-Socratic times and persisted throughout the Middle Ages and into the Renaissance.

For more details look at: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Classical-Elements/2871247 Feel free to appreciate it.

