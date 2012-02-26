Victor Won

Newhalfen's Logo

Victor Won
Victor Won
  • Save
Newhalfen's Logo illustration logo vector compass ribbon vintage marque liberator branding lost type photography art photography
Download color palette

WIP Logo designs for Newhalfen's Outdoor Art / Photography, a Studio in Denver.

Having a hard time deciding which of the three is the best, any feedback?

Victor Won
Victor Won

More by Victor Won

View profile
    • Like