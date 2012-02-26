🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Sunday hack project to scratch an itch.
Netflix (in the UK at least) don't have any way to bookmark stuff to watch later, while iPlayer, 4OD, YouTube and Vimeo all have their own. Cue much switching of tabs. Services like VHX and Spool are great but seem to be aimed at tablet watching, with tiny text that's hard to read on a TV screen from across the room. On top of that, I want to be able to add to my list from my Macbook at the office and Tweetbot on the bus.
Long story short, I made a thing. It takes in links from a bookmarklet or email, puts them on a 10ft-readable page that doesn't require re-login and tracks the ones you've clicked on.
http://vidbox.heroku.com