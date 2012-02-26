A Sunday hack project to scratch an itch.

Netflix (in the UK at least) don't have any way to bookmark stuff to watch later, while iPlayer, 4OD, YouTube and Vimeo all have their own. Cue much switching of tabs. Services like VHX and Spool are great but seem to be aimed at tablet watching, with tiny text that's hard to read on a TV screen from across the room. On top of that, I want to be able to add to my list from my Macbook at the office and Tweetbot on the bus.

Long story short, I made a thing. It takes in links from a bookmarklet or email, puts them on a 10ft-readable page that doesn't require re-login and tracks the ones you've clicked on.

http://vidbox.heroku.com