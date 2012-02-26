Aron Jean Shay

This Is Heavy

This Is Heavy photoshop cartoon character design digital painting
Here's a design for a Cute Monster Design Challenge t-shirt contest. This little guy pays homage to several elements of my favorite movie.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
