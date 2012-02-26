James Olstein

Mighty Bear

James Olstein
James Olstein
Hire Me
  • Save
Mighty Bear texture illustration bear
Download color palette

Testing out a wood grain texture I made. Also I love bears.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
James Olstein
James Olstein
Editorial Illustrator Paid work inquiries only.
Hire Me

More by James Olstein

View profile
    • Like