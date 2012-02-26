Tomek Omelan 🔥

Messages icon

Tomek Omelan 🔥
Tomek Omelan 🔥
Hire Me
  • Save
Messages icon icon messages imessage mac ichat bubbles chat dock osx
Download color palette

I've decided to give it a try too :).

Full view: http://bit.ly/wp4myy

Download: http://bit.ly/zwMPRu

710507ecd9896d523ff5d4ed28cff686
Rebound of
Messages Icon
By Wolfgang Bartelme
View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Tomek Omelan 🔥
Tomek Omelan 🔥
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tomek Omelan 🔥

View profile
    • Like