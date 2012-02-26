Melih Sancar

Drawing #13

Melih Sancar
Melih Sancar
  • Save
Drawing #13 drawing moleskine carandache colorful butterfly
Download color palette

Rotring Isograph 0.7mm and 0.1mm used for drawing on a Moleskine Sketchbook. Colorization made with Caran D'ache aquarelle pencils.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Melih Sancar
Melih Sancar

More by Melih Sancar

View profile
    • Like